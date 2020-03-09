Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Cfra decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

DLTR opened at $80.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

