Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fate Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.86).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FATE. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $29.46 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $32.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 64,302 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,833,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

