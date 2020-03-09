Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2020 – Planet Fitness had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

2/26/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $69.00 to $77.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Planet Fitness had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Planet Fitness is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Planet Fitness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s consistent focus on strategic partnership and international expansion are likely to drive growth. Meanwhile, increase in net member and higher average royalty rate have been driving comparable sales. Additionally, increased Black Card pricing bodes well. Recently, the company reached an Area Development Agreement with Bravo Fit Holdings Pty Ltd. to open 35 Planet Fitness locations in Australia over the next few years. Of late, earnings estimate for 2020 have witnessed downward revision over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ pessimism regarding the stock’s growth potential. High debt is a concern. Also, the leisure industry is cyclical and worsening global economic conditions might dent Planet Fitness’ revenues and profits.”

1/14/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLNT traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.65. 2,853,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,048. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $55.49 and a one year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $112,085,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,127,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,634,000 after purchasing an additional 159,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

