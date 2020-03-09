Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Provident Financial (PFG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Provident Financial (LON: PFG) recently:

3/6/2020 – Provident Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 363 ($4.78). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Provident Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 475 ($6.25). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Provident Financial was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 485 ($6.38).

2/27/2020 – Provident Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/24/2020 – Provident Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/10/2020 – Provident Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Provident Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/15/2020 – Provident Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/15/2020 – Provident Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Provident Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:PFG traded down GBX 50.30 ($0.66) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 353.50 ($4.65). 1,029,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 457.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 432.16. Provident Financial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 617.60 ($8.12).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from Provident Financial’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

