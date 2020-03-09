Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ross Stores, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.07.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $102.51 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $420,147,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

