Research Analysts Set Expectations for Semtech Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Semtech in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Semtech stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. Semtech has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 374,617 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $15,120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $7,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,124.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $473,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,714 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,689.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,763,015. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

