Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (ACOR, AFCJF, BNTX, BORUF, CINE, JCI, JVTSF, MRO, ON, OPCH)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 9th:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Acorda Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of A.S. Roma (OTCMKTS:JVTSF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 285 ($3.75).

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CL King started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH). CL King issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Imperial Capital. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.