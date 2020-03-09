Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (AINV, AVAV, BOSS, BPTH, CHBAY, COOP, ECEL, FRA, GOG, GYM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 9th:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €78.00 ($90.70) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €108.00 ($125.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $402.00 price target on the stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €4.10 ($4.77) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 140 ($1.84). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

