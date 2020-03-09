Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ping Identity (PING)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Ping Identity was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

1/16/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $22.50 to $32.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/13/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Get Ping Identity Holding Corp alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $789,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $9,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $531,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.