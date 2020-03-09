Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Surgery Partners (SGRY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY):

3/6/2020 – Surgery Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Surgery Partners had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2020 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

1/14/2020 – Surgery Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $13.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,421. The company has a market capitalization of $538.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.38. Surgery Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $517.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

