Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Travis Perkins (TPK)

3/6/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/3/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/20/2020 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.36).

2/5/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

2/4/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/3/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/31/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/30/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/30/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,380 ($18.15).

1/21/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/10/2020 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.05).

Shares of TPK stock traded down GBX 78 ($1.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,264 ($16.63). The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,591 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,480.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In related news, insider Marianne Culver purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, with a total value of £539.28 ($709.39). Also, insider Nick Roberts purchased 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 221 shares of company stock worth $350,027.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

