Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Insider Sells $27,494.40 in Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $27,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RTRX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $647.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.78. Retrophin Inc has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 264,893 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

