Reviewing HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get HITACHI CONSTR/ADR alerts:

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and Bayerische Motoren Werke’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HITACHI CONSTR/ADR $9.30 billion 0.56 $616.88 million N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke $115.13 billion 0.33 $8.41 billion $12.86 4.98

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than HITACHI CONSTR/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and Bayerische Motoren Werke, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HITACHI CONSTR/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bayerische Motoren Werke 3 8 4 0 2.07

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus target price of $75.11, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke is more favorable than HITACHI CONSTR/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and Bayerische Motoren Werke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HITACHI CONSTR/ADR N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke 4.87% 8.16% 2.21%

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats HITACHI CONSTR/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments. It also provides parts, such as hydraulic oils and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.