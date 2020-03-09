Reviewing Retail Value (RVI) and Its Rivals

Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Retail Value to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 19.56% 6.61% 2.72% Retail Value Competitors 2.61% 3.54% 1.71%

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Retail Value pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 73.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Retail Value has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Retail Value and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00 Retail Value Competitors 351 811 881 47 2.30

Retail Value currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.27%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Value and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million -$165.30 million 9.76 Retail Value Competitors $1.71 billion $347.04 million 11.76

Retail Value’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Retail Value. Retail Value is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Retail Value rivals beat Retail Value on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

