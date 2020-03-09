Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 2,497 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 28,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

