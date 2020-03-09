Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 945 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $14.74 on Monday, reaching $231.58. The company had a trading volume of 327,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average is $226.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

