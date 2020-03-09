Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

