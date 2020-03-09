Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 9,149 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 67,745,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,631,436. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $265.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

