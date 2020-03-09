Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises approximately 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,309 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 568.6% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 704,964 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,411,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,056,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 449,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,050,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE FTS traded down $3.52 on Monday, reaching $40.12. 141,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.