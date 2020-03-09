Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.02. 111,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,082. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.