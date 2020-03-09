Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.26% of Avista worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVA. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Avista by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of AVA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $52.79.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

