Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 413,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,122. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

