Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.2% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $220,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $8.12 on Monday, reaching $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,092. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.