Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $10.23 Million Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up approximately 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.28. 722,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

