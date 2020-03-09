Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.54. 9,001,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,963. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.