Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. State Street accounts for approximately 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $7.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.65. 346,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

