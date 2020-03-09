Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.2% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.42.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

