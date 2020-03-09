Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of V traded down $13.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.13. 18,404,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,836,796. The company has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.53 and a 200 day moving average of $186.11. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

