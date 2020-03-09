Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287,381 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.33% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 945,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,486. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

