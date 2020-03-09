Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.25% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of CBRL traded down $11.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.97. 64,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,868. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.28 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day moving average of $158.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

