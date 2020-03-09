Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.4% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 26,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 88.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $11.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.21. 994,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,385. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average is $115.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

