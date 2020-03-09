Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 215,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,153,000. Truist Financial accounts for about 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.51. 1,621,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.