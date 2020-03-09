Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 1,426 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 3.3% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,785,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,016,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,293,000 after acquiring an additional 120,629 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC traded down $15.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $112.12 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,178 shares of company stock worth $3,727,967 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

