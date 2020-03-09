Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 16,220 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.12% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.85. 2,884,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,294,543. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

