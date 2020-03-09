Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 21,422 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,985,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

