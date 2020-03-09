Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 3,606 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

ADI stock traded down $9.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.51. 526,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,420 shares of company stock worth $10,589,887 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

