Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 3,892 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

NVO stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.40. 396,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

