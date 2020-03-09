Richard P. Fox Acquires 10,000 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Director Richard P. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00.

Shares of UNVR traded down $2.37 on Monday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,593. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Univar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,648,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Univar by 1,742.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 186,452 shares in the last quarter.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

