Rinda Sama Sells 5,000 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $145,700.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $137,100.00.

Shares of AXNX stock traded down $3.58 on Monday, hitting $32.35. 800,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,696. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of -1.65. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.59 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

