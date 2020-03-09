Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 102,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 770.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

