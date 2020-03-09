Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Shares of REI opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.