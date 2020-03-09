Ring Energy (REI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Ring Energy to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

