RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. RLI makes up 1.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of RLI worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RLI by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of RLI by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI traded down $7.00 on Monday, hitting $74.88. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,878. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

