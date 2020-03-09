RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Position Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,317 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.35% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,514,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,340,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 164,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 140,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,154. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $19.04.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

