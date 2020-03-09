Robert W. Baird Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Neutral

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of PAA traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 374,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after buying an additional 4,151,325 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

