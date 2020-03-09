Robert W. Baird Lowers Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to Neutral

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Targa Resources stock traded down $12.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. 713,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,146,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,364,000 after buying an additional 130,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

