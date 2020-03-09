Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rollins by 2,219.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

ROL stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.42. 11,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,866. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

