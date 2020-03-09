Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Acquires 743 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $14.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.24. 1,773,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.36.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.53.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

