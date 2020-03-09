Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $541,878,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded down $20.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.84. 9,385,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,857. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

