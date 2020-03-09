Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 8,596 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $13.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,444,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,796. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.53 and a 200 day moving average of $186.11. The company has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

